New Satra Commission in Assam to Protect Satras, Settle Land Disputes

Guwahati : In a significant move to protect Assam’s revered Satras and their ancestral lands, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced the formation of a Satra Commission with quasi-judicial powers, fulfilling a key recommendation of the Justice Biplab Sarma Committee under Clause 6 of the Assam Accord.
The proposed commission will be chaired by a retired High Court judge and will include a retired government official with expertise in revenue law, along with district commissioners as members. Its primary role will be to investigate land-related issues, direct deputy commissioners and the state government to take corrective measures, and manage funds for Satra maintenance and preservation.
For the first time, tenants or individuals involved in land disputes related to Satras will be able to appeal to the Satra Commission before approaching the Gauhati High Court, giving the body substantial legal authority.
Chief Minister Sarma said the step is aimed at safeguarding the cultural and spiritual heritage of Assam and ensuring that Satra lands, often encroached upon or disputed, are legally protected. The bill to establish the Satra Commission will be introduced in the upcoming session of the Assam Legislative Assembly.