New Satra Commission in Assam to Protect Satras, Settle Land Disputes

Guwahati : In a significant move to protect Assam’s revered Satras and their ancestral lands, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced the formation of a Satra Commission with quasi-judicial powers, fulfilling a key recommendation of the Justice Biplab Sarma Committee under Clause 6 of the Assam Accord.

The proposed commission will be chaired by a retired High Court judge and will include a retired government official with expertise in revenue law, along with district commissioners as members. Its primary role will be to investigate land-related issues, direct deputy commissioners and the state government to take corrective measures, and manage funds for Satra maintenance and preservation.