NIA arrests suspected ULFA militant in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday arrested a suspected militant having links with the banned United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA) on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

According to sources, the arrested individual has been identified as Girish Bora. He was residing with his family in Jigani Industrial Area near Anekal, on the outskirts of the capital city of Karnataka.

Acting on a tip-off about Girish Bora, allegedly linked to ULFA, an NIA team which had come from Assam conducted a raid and arrested him.

Sources said that Girish Bora had planted Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) at various locations in Guwahati, and later he had left the city.

Girish Bora had shifted his family to Bengaluru and settled here.

Sources further revealed that the suspected terrorist had planted IEDs at five locations in Guwahati in Assam.

A source in the know of things said that disguising his actual identity, Girish Bora joined a private company as a security guard.

He also managed to generate fake documents, and assumed a new identity as Gowtham.

According to sources, the NIA will soon present Girish a.k.a. Gowtham at a local court, and will then take him to Assam.

Following the development, the authorities in Bengaluru have been put on high alert.

Intelligence agencies have been directed to monitor the movements of suspicious and wanted persons in Bengaluru.

The investigation agencies believe that the IT city of Bengaluru has been a safe hiding heaven for anti-national elements for a long time.

The NIA registered a case against six accused influenced by the ideology of Hizb-ut-Tahrir, a fundamentalist group that aims to establish the Islamic caliphate and enforce the Constitution written by its founder, Taqi al-Din al-Nabhani, on September 1.

The NIA also apprehended a key accused in the Tamil Nadu Hizb-ut-Tahir case from Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport recently.

The NIA had also cracked the case of the Bengaluru Cafe blast which had taken place in the Whitefield locality situated in an IT corridor.

On March 1 this year, an IED stored inside a bag exploded at the Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru. (IANS)

