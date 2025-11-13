NIA forms SIT to probe Delhi car blast; alert sounded for red EcoSport car

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has constituted a "dedicated and comprehensive" special investigation team (SIT) to probe the recent Delhi car blast incident-- a terrorist attack executed by a Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) module unearthed by Indian agencies, top sources said.

The team will function under the supervision of senior officers of the rank of Superintendent of Police and above, ensuring a coordinated and in-depth probe into the case.

The move comes a day after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) formally handed over the investigation to the NIA, citing a terror angle behind the explosion.

Following the transfer, the NIA promptly registered a case and launched a detailed investigation to trace those responsible and uncover the broader network involved, if any.

Sources added that the agency is also coordinating with other central and state security units as part of its ongoing probe.

The NIA team will investigate several angle including "whether the explosion was intentional or accidental". However, it is clear that this incident is an integral part of the same chain in which the agencies uncovered a major terror module and seized a huge cache of explosives from Faridabad.

The NIA will also probe the role of Maulvi Irfan Ahmad Waghay, who was arrested from Shopian and Zamir Ahmad from Wakura, Ganderbal, between October 20 and 27, 2025.

The investigation will also include the role of one Dr Adeel, who was arrested on November 5 from Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh, and on November 7, 2025, an AK-56 rifle and other ammunition were seized from Anantnag Hospital.

The investigation comprises the recovery on November 8, 2025 in which additional weapons, pistols, and explosives were seized from Al-Falah Medical College.

During questioning, the information surfaced about others involved in the module, leading to the arrest of a doctor named Muzammil from Al-Falah Medical College in Faridabad. Based on these leads, more arrests followed, along with the seizure of a large cache of arms and explosives.

NIA investigation would expand the initial findings after a person named Madarasi, a resident of Dhauj of Faridabad, was arrested from his residence on November 9.

The role of one member of the module-- Dr Umar, who worked at Al-Falah Medical College-- who managed to flee after agencies intensified their crackdown, is also under part of NIA's extensive investigation.

The CCTV footage indicates that the vehicle involved in the Red Fort explosion was being driven by Dr Umar of this module. The explosives used in the blast match those seized from Faridabad, where nearly 3,000 kilograms of similar materials were recovered.

The investigation into the explosion to clear out whether it was pre-planned or accidental is learnt to determine the ongoing investigation.

The NIA will also probe whether the action of fugitive Umar, cornered by the agencies' sustained action, was an act in panic and desperation, as it eventually led to the Red Fort blast.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police has issued an alert for a red Ford EcoSport car, suspected to be linked to the prime suspect, Dr Umar Un Nabi, in the Delhi blast case. The vehicle is registered in the name of Umar Un Nabi. Delhi Police has also shared the details of the car with the Uttar Pradesh and Haryana Police, a senior official said.

According to Delhi Police, all police stations, police posts, and border checkpoints in the national capital have been alerted to look out and search for a red colour Ford Eco Sport car, following an investigation which revealed that the suspects had another car in addition to the Hyundai i20.

Delhi Police also stated that five Delhi Police teams are searching for the car.

The National Investigation Agency is likely to visit Al-Falah Medical College in Faridabad's Dhouj as part of its extensive probe into the Delhi car blast case, involving the involvement of a Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) module.

The DNA samples of the mother and brother of Dr Umar Nabi, suspected to be involved in the Delhi blast, have been collected and sent to the AIIMS forensic laboratory for further analysis. These samples will be matched with the remains of the bodies kept at Lok Nayak Hospital in Delhi.

Speaking to ANI, Dr Sudhir Gupta, Head of Forensic Medicine at AIIMS Delhi, said DNA profiling is used in human identification to match an individual to a biological sample by analysing unique sections of their DNA.

DNA profiling is considered to be a powerful tool in forensic science for identifying suspects or victims, and it also establishes biological relationships.

The initial post-mortem findings of the Delhi Blast victims on Wednesday revealed severe injuries, including broken bones and head trauma, sources said.

At least eight people died near the Lal Quila metro station on Monday evening after a blast in a Hyundai i20 car occurred.

Blast wave damage affected lungs, ears, and abdominal organs, rupturing eardrums, lungs, and intestines. The blast was potent. The causes of death include deep wounds and excessive bleeding, with cross-injury patterns indicating victims were thrown against walls or the ground.

During the postmortem examination, no splinter traces were found on the bodies or clothing. The type of explosive used will be determined by forensic analysis. Most injuries were concentrated on the upper body, head, and chest.

Swab samples of deceased bodies have been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory in Rohini for forensic analysis, as some metal pieces and foreign particles were recovered from the bodies.

Earlier today, the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) collected the DNA samples of the mother of the suspect, Dr Umar Un Nabi, who was allegedly driving the i-20 car in which the blast occurred near the Red Fort on November 10, killing eight people and injuring several others, said sources on Wednesday.

Her samples have been sent to the AIIMS forensic laboratory for further investigation, the sources added.

According to Delhi Police sources, suspect Umar was also seen with the i20 on the Mumbai Expressway and the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) expressway, after which he was heading towards Delhi. Investigating agencies are investigating the vehicle's movement. (ANI)

