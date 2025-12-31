Night-Time Ban on E-Rickshaws Imposed in Sivasagar Due to Dense Fog

Sivasagar: With an aim to curb road accidents and enhance public safety during chilly nights and fog-prone winter season, the Sivasagar district administration has imposed a ban on the movement of e-rickshaws and e-carts across the district at night.

According to an official order issued by the Office of the District Transport Officer, Sivasagar, the movement of e-rickshaws and e-carts has been prohibited from 7 pm to 7 am daily with immediate effect.

The decision has been taken as a preventive measure due to poor visibility during winter nights, which significantly increases the risk of traffic accidents. The administration observed that e-rickshaws and e-carts, often lacking adequate lighting and safety features, become particularly vulnerable during dense fog conditions.

The Assam Police, in coordination with the Sivasagar district administration,, has taken these steps as part of the heightened safety arrangements during the New Year festivities.

With an expected rise in vehicular movement and public gatherings to celebrate the New Year, authorities are aiming to minimize road mishaps and ensure smooth traffic management throughout the district.

All enforcement personnel and Motor Vehicle Inspectors have been directed to ensure strict implementation of the restriction and take necessary action against violators. Police patrols and traffic checks will be intensified during night hours to ensure compliance with the order.

Officials stated that the restriction is purely in the interest of public safety and is not intended to inconvenience commuters or vehicle operators.

The administration has called upon the electric rickshaw operators, traders using e-carts, and members of the general public to cooperate with the administration in this matter.

The residents have been advised to use other means of transport within the restricted hours. They have also been warned to comply strictly with traffic regulations, particularly in the context of the ongoing festivity celebrations. The Sivasagar district administration and Assam Police have expressed their determination to provide a safe new year to the people of Sivasagar.