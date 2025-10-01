Thousands Gather at Jorhat Stadium for Zubeen Garg’s 13th Day Adyashraddha

Jorhat: Today marked the 13th-day Adyashraddha of Assam’s heartthrob and legendary singer Zubeen Garg, held at the Jorhat Stadium with overwhelming public participation. The solemn event was organised by the Government of Assam in collaboration with the singer’s family and admirers.

Thousands of people queued up at the stadium grounds to pay their final tributes to the departed cultural icon. The atmosphere turned sacred as the rhythm of naam-ghoxa echoed across the venue, with prayers offered for the peace of Zubeen’s soul.

Family members, including his wife Garima Garg, sister Pami Borthakur, and other close relatives, were present during the rituals, sharing moments of deep grief with the public.

The ceremony transcended caste, creed, religion, and colour, as people from all walks of life came together in unity to remember and honour their beloved Zubeen. His absence has left an irreplaceable void, but his legacy continues to bind Assam in collective love and devotion.