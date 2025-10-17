Singapore Police Confirm Zubeen Garg Investigation; No Foul Play Detected

Guwahati: The Singapore Police Force (SPF) has clarified details regarding the investigation into the death of Indian singer Zubeen Garg, dispelling circulating misinformation.

According to SPF, the investigation is being conducted professionally under the provisions of Singapore’s Coroners Act 2010. Preliminary findings indicate that there is no evidence of foul play. However, the probe is expected to continue for up to three more months before it is concluded.

Once the investigation is complete, the State Coroner will determine whether a Coroner’s Inquiry which is a judicial process to establish the cause and circumstances of death is necessary. Any findings from the inquiry will be made public.

SPF also confirmed that the autopsy report and preliminary results were shared with the High Commission of India on October 1, 2025. Authorities have urged the public to refrain from spreading unverified claims and to exercise patience while the investigation is ongoing.