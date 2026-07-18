SFI, DYFI Hold Protest in Guwahati Supporting Sonam Wangchuk

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Members and supporters of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) and the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) staged a protest at Nehru Park in Guwahati on Friday, expressing solidarity with environmentalist and education reformer Sonam Wangchuk.

Holding placards and raising slogans, the protesters called for reforms in the country’s education system and extended support to Wangchuk’s ongoing campaign.

During the demonstration, participants urged the Centre to engage with Wangchuk’s demands and take concrete steps to strengthen the education sector. They said Wangchuk’s movement has triggered a broader national discussion on educational reforms, accountability and policy changes, attracting support from citizens and organisations across the country.

The protest in Guwahati coincided with Wangchuk’s ongoing indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, where he has been highlighting issues related to the education system and other public policy concerns.

The protesters said they were standing in solidarity with Wangchuk’s movement and appealed to the government to respond constructively to the issues raised through his campaign. The SFI and DYFI maintained that meaningful dialogue and policy intervention are necessary to address the concerns being highlighted and to ensure a stronger and more inclusive education system.

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