Northeast Faces 40% Monsoon Rainfall Deficit; Meghalaya, Manipur Worst Hit

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: It is a major cause of concern that seven Northeast (NE) states have registered deficit rainfall in this monsoon season, with Meghalaya and Manipur emerging as the worst-affected states. Only Sikkim has recorded normal rainfall.

Significantly, this is the primary season for sowing paddy, and farmers look to the skies for the much-anticipated rainfall. But the deficit rainfall has become a major concern, and many paddy fields are lying unutilised.

As per the Hydromet Division of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the East and NE regions have received 40% less rainfall than the normal for the period from June 1 to July 2. The monsoon season in India is calculated from June 1. The East and NE region comprises the eight NE states, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar.

Among the NE states, Meghalaya has received 75% less rainfall between June 1 and July 2. During this period, Meghalaya received 194.3 mm of rainfall, against the normal of 782.5 mm. Meghalaya, generally known as the "abode of the clouds", receives copious amounts of rainfall. Notably, Mawsynram, a village in the East Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya, holds the title of the wettest place on Earth.

Manipur is facing a similar situation, recording 72% less-than-normal rainfall in this monsoon season, as of now. The NE state of Manipur received 88.2 mm rainfall, against a normal of 316.3 mm.

Both Meghalaya and Manipur have now been classed by the IMD as Large Deficient (LD) in terms of rainfall.

Nagaland received 142.5 mm of rainfall, against a normal of 281.3 mm, which is 49% less than normal.

As for Arunachal Pradesh, the state received a heavy quantity of rains in the last part of June. However, the state cumulatively received 46% less than normal rainfall. In this monsoon season, the state received 264.7 mm, as compared to a normal of 492.1 mm.

Assam also recorded deficient rainfall, to the tune of 39% less than normal rain between June 1 and July 2. The state received 274.3 mm, against a normal of 448.5 mm. This is the main time for sowing paddy in the state, and reports from different parts of the state indicate that farmers have been unable to sow the paddy seedlings in their fields.

Meanwhile, Tripura recorded 38% less than normal rainfall. So far, the state has received 282.4 mm, against a normal rainfall of 455.1 mm.

Mizoram recorded a deficit of 38% in terms of rainfall in this monsoon season, receiving 282 mm of rainfall, against the normal of 451 mm.

Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Tripura and Mizoram have been categorised as 'Deficient' rainfall states.

Sikkim emerged as the only state in the NE region to receive normal rainfall. During the period under consideration, the state received 537 mm of rainfall, against a normal of 469.7 mm, which works out to 14% more than normal rainfall.

There has been discussion in various quarters that the deficit rainfall in the otherwise wet region of India can be attributed to the menace of climate change that's gripping the world at large.

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