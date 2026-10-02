Northeast India Leads in Gender Balance with Higher Sex Ratios Than National Average

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: According to the projected sex ratio in NE states for the year 2026, excluding Assam, there are 972 females per 1000 males. In Assam, the sex ratio is 968 females per 1000 males.

Both the projected sex ratios of the NE states and Assam are above the national average, which is 948 females per 1000 males. The demographic scenario in the region has been revealed in the North Eastern Council (NEC) Yearbook 2026, which was published recently.

This report was prepared by the North Eastern Development Finance Corporation Ltd. (NEDFi) on behalf of the North Eastern Council (NEC), Ministry of DoNER.

As per the Demography section of the NEC Yearbook 2026, the total projected population of the NE states is about 531.23 lakh (March 2025), which is 3.76% of the projected population of India. The region's population is projected to grow gradually over the 2011-2036 period - with growth driven largely by states like Assam, while the smaller northeastern states follow trends calibrated to fertility, mortality and migration. Assam's projected population was pegged at 3.63 crore in 2025.

The projected population density for 2026 reflects a distinct structural advantage for the NER. The region (excluding Assam) has a low density of just 92 persons per sq km, highlighting the region's vast availability of land, rich forest cover, and relatively low pressure on natural resources. Assam, with a density of 468 persons per sq km, is higher than the national average of 434, underscoring its role as the economic hub of the region.

The projected sex ratio for 2026 presents a highly positive demographic picture for the Northeastern region. The Northeast (excluding Assam) has a sex ratio of 972 females per 1,000 males, making it one of the most gender-balanced regions in the country and significantly surpassing the national average of 948. This reflects the region's inclusive social fabric, stronger community institutions, and comparatively better status of women. Assam, with a sex ratio of 968, also performs notably well, remaining well above the national average and reinforcing the state's progress toward gender balance. Collectively, these figures underline the Northeast's role as a demographic frontrunner in gender equity, highlighting the success of social norms, awareness, and public interventions that support female survival and wellbeing, and offering important insights that may guide efforts in other parts of the country.

The median age of the population in Northeast India, except Assam, is expected to increase from 23.20 years in 2011 to 31.04 years in 2026 and is projected to touch the upper ceiling of the demographic dividend, i.e., 35 years, by 2036. The median age for the state of Assam is projected to be 29.76 and 33.61 in 2026 and 2036, respectively, while the median age for India is projected to be 30.27 years in 2026 and 34.48 in 2036.

The crude birth rate across the Northeastern states shows significant variation, indicating diverse demographic dynamics within the region. Meghalaya (23) and Assam (20.4) have birth rates above the national average of 19.1. In contrast, the remaining NER states record birth rates below the national average, suggesting lower fertility, better family planning adoption and a shift toward smaller families.

The crude death rate (CDR) across NER shows that most states have lower mortality levels than the national average, reflecting relatively better health outcomes, lower population densities, stronger community-level health support systems, and lower levels of lifestyle-related mortality. Manipur (4.9) and Sikkim (4.9) record the lowest CDR, indicating better survival rates, improved access to healthcare, and relatively younger populations.

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