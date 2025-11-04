Northeast Leaders Launch Unified Platform to Strengthen Regional Voice

Guwahati: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma has announced the formation of “One North East,” a unified platform that brings together political and social leaders from all eight northeastern states. It is a landmark move to strengthen regional solidarity. The initiative primarily aims to amplify the region’s collective voice and address shared challenges while promoting development and cultural identity.

The members who joined Sangma at the launch were Pradyut Bikram Manikya (Founder, TIPRA Motha Party), Mmhonlumo Kikon (former BJP National Spokesperson and Nagaland Minister), Daniel Langthasa (Founder, People’s Party, Assam), among other prominent leaders.

“Our strength lies in our unity,” the leaders said in a joint statement, emphasising the need for a strong, indigenous platform to represent Northeast interests at the national level.

A nine-member committee has been formed to outline the structure and goals of the new forum, with a report expected within 45 days. The group will focus on development, regional cooperation and safeguarding the rights of the people of the Northeast.

Pradyot Manikya highlighted that many in the Northeast often feel unheard and profiled outside the region. “This platform ensures that our people are heard and their concerns addressed,” he said.

Clarifying that this initiative is not a political confrontation, Sangma said, “We are coming together solely for the development of the Northeast. Each party will maintain its autonomy but work in collaboration.”

The announcement comes at a time when regional alliances and leadership dynamics are shifting, signalling a renewed effort to build a stronger and more unified Northeast identity.