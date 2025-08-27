Assam-Meghalaya border dispute ‘emotional but solvable’ : Conrad K. Sangma

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Amid the decades-old border dispute between Assam and Meghalaya, Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma has described the issue as deeply emotional but resolvable, stressing that his government is committed to a sincere, step-by-step approach to achieve lasting peace. Acknowledging the historical complexities of the conflict, which has persisted for over five decades, Sangma said that while sporadic incidents may arise, the situation remains under control through ongoing dialogue and cooperation between the two states.

Highlighting the sensitivity of the matter, Sangma emphasized that joint efforts by administrations and local communities have helped ease tensions on the ground. He noted that disputes of this nature, rooted in history for over half a century, cannot be resolved overnight but require patience, engagement, and consistent effort. The Chief Minister credited his government for reviving talks after decades of stagnation, asserting that for the first time, sincere steps are being taken toward reconciliation.

While admitting that challenges and confrontations are inevitable, Sangma underscored the importance of effective response and containment of issues as they arise. He maintained that the ongoing process, though complex, is moving in the right direction and expressed optimism about finding sustainable solutions. “We may not be able to resolve everything immediately, but we are determined to give it our best because our ultimate goal is long-lasting peace and harmony for the people living in the border areas,” he said.

