Not Safe Even on the Way to School: Hailakandi In Shock Over Assault on Minor

Police sources said the incident took place when the accused, who was engaged in transporting schoolchildren of a private school section, allegedly assaulted the minor under the pretext of dropping her at the institution.

Following a complaint lodged by the victim’s family, Hailakandi police registered a case and apprehended the accused. He has been placed under custody, and further investigation is in progress.

The incident has triggered widespread outrage in the district, with residents demanding stringent punishment for the accused and stronger safety measures for school-going children.