Notification issued for Assam’s Rajya Sabha election

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Following a directive from the Election Commission of India (ECI), notification for the election to the three seats of the Rajya Sabha (Council of States) in Assam was issued today by the Returning Officer.

As per the notification, the last date for filing nomination papers is March 5; scrutiny of nomination papers will be done on March 6; the last date of withdrawal of nominations is March 9; and the date of polling is March 16—from 9 am to 4 pm.

Earlier, a press note from the ECI announced that the vote counting will take place on March 16 at 5 pm.

The date before which the election will be completed is March 20.

The terms of three Rajya Sabha MPs from Assam – Rameswar Teli, Bhubaneswar Kalita and Ajit Kumar Bhuyan – are going to expire on April 9. This has necessitated the holding of the Rajya Sabha election.

