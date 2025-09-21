On-Duty Police Officers In Tears As Zubeen Garg’s Mortal Remains Make Final Journey

Guwahati: As the ambulance carrying Zubeen Garg’s body made its way through the streets of Guwahati, police officers, overwhelmed with emotion, joined the procession in a solemn tribute to the beloved singer. Officers, many of whom had long worked alongside him during public events, were seen wiping away tears as they escorted the flower-draped vehicle.
One officer shared, “He wasn’t just a star; he was family to us. It feels like a personal loss.”
Zubeen’s passing has left a deep void not only in the music world but in the hearts of those who knew him, including the police force, who saw him as a symbol of Assam’s spirit and pride.