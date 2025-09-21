Top Headlines

On-Duty Police Officers In Tears As Zubeen Garg’s Mortal Remains Make Final Journey

An on-duty officer broke down in tears at the sight of the coffin.
Image of the Ambulance carrying Zubeen Garg's mortal remains
Image of the Ambulance carrying Zubeen Garg's mortal remains
Published on

Guwahati: As the ambulance carrying Zubeen Garg’s body made its way through the streets of Guwahati, police officers, overwhelmed with emotion, joined the procession in a solemn tribute to the beloved singer. Officers, many of whom had long worked alongside him during public events, were seen wiping away tears as they escorted the flower-draped vehicle.

One officer shared, “He wasn’t just a star; he was family to us. It feels like a personal loss.”

Zubeen’s passing has left a deep void not only in the music world but in the hearts of those who knew him, including the police force, who saw him as a symbol of Assam’s spirit and pride.

Also Read:https://www.sentinelassam.com/topheadlines/assam-three-day-state-mourning-declared-for-demise-of-zubeen-garg

Also Watch:

Assam Police

Top News

No stories found.
The Sentinel - of this Land, for its People
www.sentinelassam.com