One Dead, Another Critically Injured in High-Speed Crash on NH-6 in Sribhumi

Sribhumi: A tragic incident took place when a fatal road accident occurred on National Highway 6 near Patelnagar in Sribhumi. The mishap resulted in the killing of one truck driver and left another critically injured on November 24.

According to the police, the chain reaction of the collision started when a truck coming from Tripura stopped on the roadside after its rear tyre burst. Another truck was parked along the highway shoulder. Within a few minutes, a third truck, reportedly travelling at high speed, crashed into the stationary vehicle. The impact pushed the stopped truck off the road, trapping its driver beneath the mangled remains. Officers who reached the site confirmed that the driver had died on the spot.