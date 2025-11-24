One Dead, Another Critically Injured in High-Speed Crash on NH-6 in Sribhumi

Sribhumi: A tragic incident took place when a fatal road accident occurred on National Highway 6 near Patelnagar in Sribhumi. The mishap resulted in the killing of one truck driver and left another critically injured on November 24.
According to the police, the chain reaction of the collision started when a truck coming from Tripura stopped on the roadside after its rear tyre burst. Another truck was parked along the highway shoulder. Within a few minutes, a third truck, reportedly travelling at high speed, crashed into the stationary vehicle. The impact pushed the stopped truck off the road, trapping its driver beneath the mangled remains. Officers who reached the site confirmed that the driver had died on the spot.
Recovery teams retrieved the body and sent it for post-mortem examination to Sribhumi Civil Hospital. The identity of the deceased was established as Shekhar Pal from Panisagar in Tripura. He was immediately referred to Silchar Medical College and Hospital for special treatment and is in a critical state.
Authorities are now investigating the circumstances that led to the high-speed collision, whether through loss of control by the driver or through roadside safety conditions. Police said a detailed inquiry is in progress aimed at establishing responsibility and the contributing factors in the deadly crash.