Online Self Enumeration Window Opens in Assam Ahead of Houselisting for Census 2027

Enumerators will visit households during the Houselisting Operation and Housing Census between August 17 and September 15. Census preparatory works in flood-affected Sivasagar and Charaideo districts have been postponed.

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Self Enumeration (SE) facility for the first phase of Census 2027, the first digital census in the country, will commence in Assam from Sunday (August 2, 2026), enabling citizens to provide their household and individual information online through the dedicated Self Enumeration portal, se.census.gov.in. The SE facility will remain available until August 16, 2026, ahead of the commencement of the Houselisting Operation and Housing Census on August 17, 2026.

Speaking at a press conference here today, Biswajit Pegu, Director of Census Operations, Assam, said that Self Enumeration marks an important step towards making Census 2027 more participatory and citizen-centric. He urged the people of Assam to make use of the online facility and actively participate in the Census process.

Pegu said that citizens can provide their information through the Self Enumeration portal during the 15-day window from August 2 to 16, 2026. He explained that the facility has been introduced to enable citizens to furnish their household information conveniently ahead of the commencement of the Houselisting Operation and Housing Census.

He further explained that after the Self-Enumeration period concludes on August 16, the Houselisting Operation and Housing Census will take place between August 17 and September 15, 2026. During this time, trained enumerators will visit households and collect/confirm the requisite details.

"Census 2027 will be the 16th Census in the country and 8th after independence. The Census is the largest source of primary data at the village, town, and ward levels, providing micro-level data on various parameters, including housing conditions, amenities and assets, demography, religion, scheduled castes and tribes (SC & ST), language, literacy and education, and economic activity. The Census Act, 1948, and the Census Rules, 1990, provide the legal framework for the conduct of the Census," Pegu explained.

Pegu also highlighted the safeguards in place for protecting the confidentiality of information furnished by citizens. The information collected during the Census is protected under the provisions of the Census Act, 1948, ensuring statutory safeguards for individual information. He added that the data would be securely stored at the National Data Centre.

He also stated that, due to the prevailing flood situation, training programmes and other preparatory activity works related to the Census in Sivasagar and Charaideo districts have been postponed until further orders.

The Census exercise in Assam will cover all 35 districts, encompassing 166 sub-districts and 26,236 villages. As part of the preparatory process, the training of 59 master trainers for the state has already been completed.

Officials of the Directorate of Census Operations, Assam, gave a detailed presentation on the self-enumeration process, including online registration, submission of household information, important timelines and other features of the portal.

Officials said the Census questionnaire will consist of 33 questions covering demographic and household-related information, including the type of house, number of family members, identity of the head of the household, number of married persons in the family, source of drinking water, availability of a kitchen, LPG or PNG connections, and other household amenities.

Highlighting the technology-driven approach being adopted for the Census, the Directorate said citizens will have the option of completing self-enumeration through an online portal or on their smartphones. The self-enumeration platform will be available in 16 languages, including Assamese, to facilitate wider public participation.

The Directorate also informed the media that citizens seeking assistance or additional information regarding the Census process can contact the dedicated toll-free helpline, 1855. Officials urged residents to participate in the exercise and provide accurate information to ensure the successful conduct of Census 2027 across the state.

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