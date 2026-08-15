Only 40 Freedom Fighters Remain Alive in Assam, Association Seeks Support

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: On the eve of the 80th Independence Day, it has come to light that only 40 freedom fighters are alive in Assam. The senior-most living freedom fighter is Khargeswar Gogoi, who’s now around 106 years old and hails from Jorhat district. This fact was revealed by the Assam State Freedom Fighters’ Association.

Speaking exclusively to The Sentinel today, general secretary of the Association, Dwijendra Mohan Sarma, said, “After a few years, there will be no living freedom fighters left to accept a gamosa as a mark of respect. Each year, five to six of the freedom fighters are leaving us behind. To date, there are a total of 40 living persons who participated in the Freedom Movement. It is regretful that only four to five of the freedom fighters are able to move about. The others are bedridden. The senior-most living freedom fighter is Khargeswar Gogoi, followed by Purneswar Dowerah of Sivasagar district, who’s now aged around 103 years. Dowerah is the current president of the Freedom Fighters’ Association.”

The Association’s general secretary further said, “In view of Independence Day, we appeal to the state government to amend the Assam Swatantrata Sainik Relief Rules, 1988, keeping in sync with the present socio-economic situation. Another request from our side is to provide pensions to family members of the freedom fighters. A few states, like Uttarakhand, have started this policy, and it is under process in some others, like Odisha. As freedom fighters are disappearing fast, we request that a plaque be placed before their houses so that the new generation and general people will be aware of them.”

It needs to be mentioned that representatives of the Assam State Freedom Fighters’ Association met Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma and donated Rs 2.20 lakh to the CM’s Relief Fund for the flood-affected people.

“During our meeting, we conveyed our requests to the CM, but we have not cited them as demands in view of the prevailing flood situation. In addition to the monetary contribution, some relief materials were sent by us to the flood-affected districts,” general secretary Sarma added.

Also Read: Bhutan King expresses condolences over loss of lives in Assam floods