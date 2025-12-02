"Opposition Repeating Obstructionist Tactics", Says MP Dilip Saikia

Saikia said if the Opposition genuinely believes that there are legal inconsistencies in the SIR framework, the right course should be to approach the Supreme Court or challenge the matter directly with the Election Commission. “The opposition ought to appeal to the Supreme Court if they have a legitimate legal dispute. They must oppose the Election Commission. What is causing them to disturb the House? The people own the House.’

The BJP MP justified the government's stand by pointing out that his party supports the SIR mechanism completely, after similar systems have already been put in place in Bihar and are being gradually adopted by other states. According to him, the Centre has expressed its readiness to discuss all the issues on the floor of Parliament time and again, but constructive debate has become impossible due to the Opposition’s “unwilling attitude.”