Suspected Militant Shot Dead in Police Retaliation in Dima Hasao

Dima Hasao: A suspected militant was killed in an exchange of fire with police in Assam’s Dima Hasao district late on Monday night. The incident took place in the Chillei area under Mahur Police Station when a patrol team reportedly came under sudden gunfire from an unidentified individual.

According to police sources, the patrolling unit was conducting routine surveillance when the attacker opened fire without warning. In an effort to protect themselves, the personnel retaliated, leading to the death of the suspected militant on the spot. No injuries or casualties were reported among the security forces. Following the incident, senior officers rushed to the area, and additional forces were deployed. A search operation has been initiated to trace any possible accomplices and determine the origin of the attack.

The motive behind the firing remains unclear, and authorities have not ruled out the involvement of insurgent groups operating in the region. Police are currently verifying the identity of the deceased and collecting further intelligence inputs.

Officials stated that the situation is under control, and the area has been cordoned off as investigations continue.