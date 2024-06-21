Over 1 lakh lightning strikes recorded in Northeast in past 3 days

33,528 lightning events in the sky over Assam

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: It seems unbelievable, but lightning strikes in Assam and the Northeast numbered more than one lakh in the last three days, amid the heavy rain and thunderstorms that hit this part of the country. In Assam alone, there were a total of 33,528 lightning strikes in the period from June 17 to 19, 2024.

The data on lightning events in the Northeastern region, including Sikkim, is collected by the Northeastern Space Application Centre (NESAC), Umiam, Meghlaya, as observed by the Lightning Location Network of the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), Pune.

According to NESAC statistics, as many as 1,04,586 lightning events in the Northeast, including 33,528 lightning events in Assam, were recorded during the period from June 17 to 19.

There are two types of lightning strikes: clouds to ground (CG) and inner clouds (IC). CG is more dangerous, as the lightning will cause damage to anything it strikes on the ground. Human beings, cattle, and other living things may be badly injured or even die as a result of such CG strikes, while trees may be split and set afire or reduced to ashes. On the other hand, IC lightning happens within the clouds and does not pose any danger to living things, as it does not reach the ground.

Among the 33,528 lightning events in Assam, 19,668 were CG and the remaining 13,860 were IG events. The date-wise breakup of cloud to ground lightning strikes in the state is as follows: on June 17, there were 16,267 strikes; on June 18, there were 2,716; and on June 19, there were 685 such strikes.

Of the inner cloud strikes in the skies over Assam during this period, there were 11,268 strikes on June 17; 1,764 strikes on June 18; and 828 events on June 19.

The most lightning strikes among the NE states in this period were recorded in Meghalaya, with a total of 62,911 events recorded. Of this, 37,156 were CG events, while the remaining 25,755 were IG events.

The lowest number of lightning strikes was recorded in Nagaland, with only one IC event during this period.

Also Read: Assam: Lightning Strike Claims Farmer's Life in Kamrup District (sentinelassam.com)