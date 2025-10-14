Over 100 Flutists to Pay Musical Tribute to Late Legendary Music Icon Zubeen Garg on October 19

Guwahati: October 19 will mark one month since the untimely demise of Assam’s beloved singer and cultural icon Zubeen Garg, and the day will be commemorated with a grand memorial event at his cremation site in Kamarkuchi, Sonapur. Thousands of admirers are expected to gather to pay their respects to the artist who continues to live on through his music.

According to organizers, around 2,000 devotees will participate in the event by singing devotional hymns in unison, while over 100 flutists will perform together a moving gesture of harmony and remembrance for the artist whose melodies touched millions.

As part of the evening programme, a traditional Bhaona an Assamese religious theatre form will also be staged to honour Zubeen’s cultural and spiritual contributions.

Over the past month, the cremation site has transformed into a place of emotional pilgrimage. People from across Assam, cutting across caste, creed, and religion, have continued to gather there daily lighting diyas, singing bhajans, and praying in his memory. Many have begun referring to the site as “Zubeen Dham,” a sacred space where art, devotion, and love for the artist converge.

Every evening, the memorial ground glows with candles and echoes with his songs a testament that while Zubeen Garg may have departed from the mortal world, his spirit endures in every note, every heart, and every prayer that carries his name