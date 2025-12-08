Over 11,000 Students Benefited Under Dr Banikanta Kakati Merit Award Scheme

The Chief Minister emphasised discipline and safety, instructing students to adhere to two golden rules: “No student should ride without a valid driving licence, and wearing a helmet is non-negotiable for one’s own safety.”

Speaking about the revised beneficiary numbers, he said, “Every year we have continued this initiative. This year, however, slight changes have been made. We distributed scooters to 11,250 students, whereas last year almost 40,000 received them. The drop in numbers is due to students shifting towards the Nijut Moina Asoni, which empowers them further. While this scheme saw a reduction, Nijut Moina Asoni saw an upsurge of nearly 5 lakh students.”

Moreover, he also announced a forthcoming initiative, adding, “From the 1st of January, male students will be delighted with a new scheme designed to support their studies.”

The CM reiterated that the government's vision is to create a strong educational ecosystem. He warned against negativity that misguides youth and underlined that the government would like to fight the root cause of such destructive tendencies.