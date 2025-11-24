Shashadhar Chandra Modak Memorial Football Tournament Inaugurated at Bhutiadanga

Mankachar: The Shashadhar Chandra Modak Memorial Football Tournament was formally inaugurated at the Bhutiadanga playground in South Salmara–Mankachar district, drawing a large crowd and an atmosphere of enthusiasm. The opening ceremony was attended by Additional District Commissioner Dwithun Wary, Congress aspiring candidate Abdul Salam Shah, Fekamari Anchalik Panchayat president Mamon Shah, village headman Imadul Karim, social worker Jashizul Haque and several other dignitaries.

Speaking on the occasion, village headman Imadul Karim said that society today is moving in a deeply worrying direction. Issues such as murder, violence, extremism, drug abuse, child marriage and child labour have become major challenges. To steer the younger generation away from such harmful activities and to promote a healthier and more disciplined lifestyle, the football tournament has been organised, he explained.

