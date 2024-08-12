Over 19 lakh houses completed in Assam under PMAY-G

In last five FYs, Centre released Rs 20,784 crore for the construction of rural houses

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Over 19 lakh houses in rural areas of Assam have been completed under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin), as of the first week of August. Initially, the performance of the scheme was not up to par, but in the last three years, the momentum of work has been speeded up in the state, and only around 1.35 lakh sanctioned houses remain to be completed.

The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin), or PMAY-G scheme, is being implemented in the state by the Panchayat and Rural Development Department, with funding from the Ministry of Rural Development in a 90:10 ratio in favour of the central government.

According to the information from the Ministry, the total target was to construct 20,51,842 houses under PMAY-G in the state. Of this, the total sanctioned houses were 20,47,395. Until the first week of August, the construction of a total of 19,11,598 houses was completed. In the last five financial years, the Government of India released Rs 20,784 crore for the construction of houses under the scheme in Assam. Including the state share, the total fund utilisation was Rs 22,781 crore.

Elated at the achievement made under the PMAY-G scheme, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma posted on X, “In Assam, over 18 lakh people have become proud home owners under the PM Awas Yojana. Housing for All isn’t just a promise of the NDA government and commitment to the people, a commitment which is getting realised across the country and the State....Hear some happy voices.”

Launched on April 1, 2016, PMAY-G is the centre’s flagship mission by the Ministry of Rural Development.

Also read: 40,000 PMAY-G houses in 2022-23 incomplete in Assam (sentinelassam.com)