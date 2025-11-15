Over 2% of Assam Police Personnel Found Obese in Annual BMI Test

Guwahati: The Annual Body Mass Index (BMI) test of the Assam Police personnel has revealed that only over 2 per cent of the force falls under the ‘obese’ category.

This year’s numbers were released after assessing 73,317 officers and staff of the force. Conducted for the third year, this year’s numbers show a consistent decline in obesity levels since the fitness drive began.

Assam Police, sharing the figure in a post on ‘X’ stated that the figure shows a steady drop from the previous phases and that the force is getting mission ready.

The Assam Police post read, “Fitter khaki, stronger force! In this year’s Annual BMI Drive, out of 73,317 personnel screened, only 2.06 percent fell in the obese category, a steady drop from previous phases. The force is getting leaner, quicker, and mission ready. Assam Police keeps raising the scale.”