Over 2,000 Teachers and Staff Protest in Guwahati Over Job Deprivation

Guwahati: A massive protest broke out in Guwahati on Thursday as more than 2,000 teachers and staff from provincialised educational institutions across Assam gathered at Chachal to voice their grievances over alleged job deprivation and government neglect.

Carrying placards and raising slogans, the demonstrators accused the state government of ignoring their long-pending demands despite repeated appeals to the Chief Minister and the Education Department.

“These are not new demands, we’ve been raising them for years,” said one of the protesting teachers. “The government’s continued silence is disheartening and unfair.”

The protesters claimed that several eligible teachers and staff had been deprived of rightful appointments and regularisation, leading to widespread frustration within the education sector.

Issuing a stern warning, the agitating educators have given a 10-day ultimatum for the government to take action. Failing that, they vowed to launch a state-wide movement to intensify their protest.

While the demonstration remained peaceful, the scale of participation underscored growing unrest among Assam’s teaching community. Observers warn that continued inaction could lead to serious disruptions in the state’s educational activities if the crisis is not promptly addressed.