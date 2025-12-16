Over 60 Bighas of Encroached Government Land Reclaimed in Dhing

Nagaon: In a major initiative to take back government land that had been encroached upon illegally, the Nagaon district authority, along with efforts from the Nagaon Police Department, conducted a massive eviction campaign in three villages that fall under the Dhing Revenue Circle. The eviction process, which kicked off at about 8:00 am, was conducted on the land that had been encroached for many years. A major portion of this encroached land was in Roumari Beel, an ecologically fragile area where encroachers had built embankments to form fish ponds for commercial use. These structures were torn down, and the area was put back into its former condition.

Initially, the process involved the mobilisation of more than a hundred labourers, along with tools like crowbars and spades. Later, due to time factors and difficulties, excavators had to be employed to efficiently tear down embankments encircling fish ponds. With the help of machinery, the administration effectively executed phase one of the eviction process.