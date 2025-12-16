Over 60 Bighas of Encroached Government Land Reclaimed in Dhing

Nagaon: In a major initiative to take back government land that had been encroached upon illegally, the Nagaon district authority, along with efforts from the Nagaon Police Department, conducted a massive eviction campaign in three villages that fall under the Dhing Revenue Circle. The eviction process, which kicked off at about 8:00 am, was conducted on the land that had been encroached for many years. A major portion of this encroached land was in Roumari Beel, an ecologically fragile area where encroachers had built embankments to form fish ponds for commercial use. These structures were torn down, and the area was put back into its former condition.
Initially, the process involved the mobilisation of more than a hundred labourers, along with tools like crowbars and spades. Later, due to time factors and difficulties, excavators had to be employed to efficiently tear down embankments encircling fish ponds. With the help of machinery, the administration effectively executed phase one of the eviction process.
The official confirmed that the operation ended peacefully without any form of resistance from the encroachers. In order to maintain law and order, there were about 300 police officers deployed at the evicting sites.
The eviction process that is currently going on is part of a four-day drive that will happen on the 16th, 17th, 19th, and 20th of December, with the aim of retrieving a total of 230 bighas of government lands. Future operations will include other areas that have been encroached on, such as Roumari Beel, Moiradhwaj, Bechamari, and Chalmorabori
The entire exercise was conducted under the supervision of Devashish Sharma, District Commissioner, along with Additional Deputy Commissioners Sudip Nath and Shouvik Bhuyan. Dhing Circle Officer, Saurav Kumar Das, along with some senior officials from the administration, was also present there. The government reaffirmed its pledge to defend government land and ecologically significant areas and said that such campaigns would continue within the bounds of the law.