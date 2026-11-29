A CORRESPONDENT

BOKO: Reports of daily movement of hundreds of illegally-operated and overloaded coal-laden trucks on the Hahim-Boko road in Boko, under Boko-Chaygaon Assembly constituency in Kamrup district, has triggered widespread resentment among various sections of society.

Concern is mounting over public safety and the alleged failure of the authorities to curb the illegal transportation of coal from different parts of Meghalaya.

Several citizens have raised questions over the alleged silence of Boko-Chaygaon MLA Raju Mesh, expressing concern that the legislator has failed to take a strong stand against the movement of overloaded coal trucks, which they claim pose a serious threat to the lives of commuters and other road users.

Former All Rabha Students' Union (ARSU) president Ramen Singh Rabha launched a scathing attack on the MLA, urging him to pay attention to the safety of the people and the condition of the Hahim-Boko road.

"If a pedestrian loses his life due to a coal truck on the Boko-Hahim road, it will be one of his own voters who dies," Rabha pointed out, highlighting the responsibility of the elected representative towards his voters.

He said residents of the area had endured nearly two decades of hardship before the Hahim road was finally paved around six to seven years ago.

He urged the MLA to prioritise the safety of the road and the people living in the region instead of remaining silent over the alleged illegal transportation of coal.

Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council (RHAC) executive member Arjun Chhetri too expressed strong resentment over the alleged unabated movement of illegal and overloaded coal trucks.

Accusing the police, administration and sections of the media of maintaining a "Dhritarashtra-like silence", he alleged that a well-organised coal syndicate was operating with the knowledge and protection of influential quarters.

Chhetri claimed that coal was being transported from Meghalaya to Assam without proper documentation in exchange for Rs 1.10 lakh per truck.

In a serious allegation, he further claimed that Dispur had entrusted a legislator with the responsibility of running the coal syndicate.

He alleged that one Banshal and a person identified as Agarwala were operating the illegal coal transportation network under legislator’s leadership.

"Time is the most powerful force. Today, all of us may be silent spectators, but the consequences will be felt in due course," Chhetri warned while expressing his displeasure over the alleged failure of the authorities to act.

Referring to the tragic accident at Rongajan in Kaziranga, following which the Transport Department reportedly intensified enforcement across the state, the RHAC executive member questioned the apparent lack of action against overloaded coal trucks operating on the Boko-Hahim route and other areas.

He pointed out that while the department was imposing fines on vehicles across Assam to ensure compliance with traffic regulations and proper documentation, trucks with a permitted carrying capacity of around nine tonnes were allegedly transporting many times their capacities.

He particularly criticised the Kamrup and Goalpara transport authorities for allegedly failing to take effective action against such violations.

Chhetri further claimed that at least one overloaded coal truck was overturning almost every day, creating panic among local residents and commuters.

He accused the Transport Department of adopting a lackadaisical approach towards enforcement, raising questions about why ordinary motorists were being penalised while heavily overloaded coal trucks allegedly continued to operate.

Calling upon the Assam government to put an immediate end to the practice of overloading and ensure that coal transportation takes place strictly in accordance with the law, Chhetri stressed the need for proper government revenue collection through a transparent and regulated system.

"Development cannot take place by putting the lives of ordinary people at risk while allowing a handful of individuals to fill their pockets," he asserted, adding that if coal transportation was conducted through proper documentation, regulatory compliance and legitimate revenue collection, there would be little room for public criticism of the coal trade itself.

Describing the situation as a case of "the devil within the mustard seed", Chhetri wondered who would investigate the alleged irregularities, who would listen to the grievances of the people and who would raise their voices against the issue.

He accused those responsible for hearing public complaints of turning a deaf ear, those entrusted with monitoring the situation of remaining blind to the alleged violations, and those expected to speak out of allegedly benefiting from the system.

The allegations have once again brought the spotlight on the alleged coal transportation syndicate operating through the Boko-Hahim corridor, with residents demanding immediate intervention by the government and concerned departments to ensure road safety, prevent illegal transportation and bring those responsible to justice.

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