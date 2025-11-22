Karbi protest in Sonapur, submit memorandum to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Sonapur witnessed a massive show of strength on Friday as members of the Karbi community staged a large-scale protest, voicing long-standing grievances over what they described as continuous deprivation faced by Karbis living outside the Sixth Schedule areas. The demonstrators put forward several key demands, including the immediate granting of Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to all Karbis, stringent measures to stop the illegal transfer of land under Tribal Belt and Block areas, and official recognition of Karbi-inhabited forest villages as revenue villages. The protest rally drew hundreds of participants. The rally culminated at the Sonapur Sub-Divisional Office, where the protestors submitted a memorandum addressed to the Chief Minister through the Sub-Divisional Officer, urging swift action on their charter of demands.

