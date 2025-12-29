President Droupadi Murmu Underscores Cultural Importance of Ol Chiki

Jamshedpur: President of India Droupadi Murmu addressed the closing ceremony of the 22nd Parsi Maha and the hundredth-year celebrations of the Ol Chiki script in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand, regarding how the Ol Chiki script has significance in the identity of the Santhali community in terms of culture, language, and education.
Addressing the function, the President said that the Ol Chiki script developed by Pandit Raghunath Murmu has now become a befitting symbol of the Santhali identity. She also stated that the development of the new script was the historical culmination of efforts that helped to give momentum to the Santhali language, which is the backbone of the rich cultural heritage of the people.
President Murmu mentioned the importance of language in the overall development of society. She asserts that to develop the Santhali language and increase the richness of its literature, students need to be motivated to study various languages. She is of the view that students need to be exposed to various languages, and this stimulates the activation of wider understandings among people to meet the challenges faced by the world.
The President also emphasised the need to make Santhali literature reach other language groups’ students. This would involve translation. Translation is viewed as a means whereby the intellectual riches of the Santhali group would reach other people. It would not only add to the appreciation of Santhali literature knowledge. It would also add to the rich diversity of languages in the Indian culture.
Moreover, Pandit Raghunath Murmu was a visionary whose contribution to society went beyond the development of a script. She said his work empowered the Santhal community by giving them a written medium through which they could document their history, traditions, and values. The centenary celebration of Ol Chiki, she added, was an occasion to remember this legacy and to renew commitments towards preserving and promoting indigenous languages.
The President also commended efforts such as Parsi Maha, which are platforms for the promotion of culture and participation by the people. The President stated that these events are crucial for the aspect of unity and the transmission of culture to the incoming generations. The event also had the attendance of leaders from the community, academicians, culture activists, and students, showing the respect the script commands and its continued relevance today. The centenary celebrations came to an end with an emphasis on the preservation of language heritage and embracing openness, learning, and interaction among the various language groups in India.