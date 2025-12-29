President Droupadi Murmu Underscores Cultural Importance of Ol Chiki

Jamshedpur: President of India Droupadi Murmu addressed the closing ceremony of the 22nd Parsi Maha and the hundredth-year celebrations of the Ol Chiki script in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand, regarding how the Ol Chiki script has significance in the identity of the Santhali community in terms of culture, language, and education.

Addressing the function, the President said that the Ol Chiki script developed by Pandit Raghunath Murmu has now become a befitting symbol of the Santhali identity. She also stated that the development of the new script was the historical culmination of efforts that helped to give momentum to the Santhali language, which is the backbone of the rich cultural heritage of the people.

President Murmu mentioned the importance of language in the overall development of society. She asserts that to develop the Santhali language and increase the richness of its literature, students need to be motivated to study various languages. She is of the view that students need to be exposed to various languages, and this stimulates the activation of wider understandings among people to meet the challenges faced by the world.