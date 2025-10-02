Panic on Brahmaputra as Ferry Rescue Prevents Major Mishap During Visarjan

Majuli: A potential tragedy was narrowly avoided on the Brahmaputra River on Thursday afternoon when water began seeping into ferry SB Priyanuj, which was transporting 88 passengers, three cars and 26 two-wheelers from Nimati Ghat to Aphalamukh during Devi Visarjan.

The incident occurred at around 1:20 pm, triggering panic among passengers as the vessel began to take in water. Many were seen rushing in fear before the crew and rescue teams stepped in.

Swift action by the Inland Water Transport Department, supported by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), ensured the situation was brought under control. The ferry was stabilised and all passengers were evacuated safely without injury.

Authorities have since launched an inquiry into the cause of the leakage and indicated that safety measures on the busy river route will undergo immediate review. Officials stressed the importance of strengthening operational checks, especially during high-traffic religious occasions.

The episode has reignited concerns over passenger safety on Assam’s waterways, where ferries remain a vital mode of transport for thousands travelling daily between Majuli and the mainland.