Opposition states step up Special Intensive Revision (SIR) stir; Rahul Gandhi stays away

NEW DELHI: Even as the Opposition-ruled states going for polls next year witness massive protests amidst the second phase of the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi remains largely out of public view. While the Congress leader has confined himself to raising the occasional issue on social media, there has been no reference by the protesting INDIA allies to his earlier so-called “exposure bombs” at the time of Bihar Assembly election. Since the announcement of results of Bihar polls, Rahul has been missing from public view. Unverified socialmedia posts had earlier claimed his sighting at London’s Heathrow airport, but other Congress leaders dismissed these. However, of late, he has been meeting some Congress leaders and is also said to have been confabulating with the topmost party hierarchy on the current crisis in Karnataka.

The high command faces renewed squabbling for leadership in Karnataka where the Congress is in power. One reason being attributed to his absence is the Congress’ poor performance in Bihar. Others claim it being part of his usual failure in pursuing a movement or an issue over longer periods. (IANS)

