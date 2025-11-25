Pema Khandu Condemns 'Humiliating' Treatment of Arunachal Woman at Shanghai Airport

Expressing deep concern, Khandu, in post on 'X' said, he was "deeply shocked by the unacceptable treatment" inflicted upon a citizen of India. He described the conduct of the Shanghai officials as "appalling, humiliating, and completely violative of international norms."

Reiterating India's sovereignty, the Chief Minister firmly articulated, "Arunachal Pradesh is, and will always be, an integral part of India. Any insinuation to the contrary is baseless and offensive". He emphasised that no Indian citizen should face discrimination or derogatory treatment, especially while travelling with valid documentation.

Furthermore, the Arunachal CM said he was confident that the Government of India would pursue the matter with urgency. He urged the Ministry of External Affairs to ensure such incidents are addressed strongly and prevented in future. "I am confident that the Ministry of External Affairs will take up this matter urgently so that such incidents are not repeated," he said.