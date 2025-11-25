Pema Khandu Condemns 'Humiliating' Treatment of Arunachal Woman at Shanghai Airport

Itanagar: The Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Pema Khandu, has strongly condemned the alleged ill-treatment of Ms Prema Wangjom Thongdok, a citizen of India hailing from Arunachal Pradesh, by immigration authorities of China at Shanghai Pudong Airport. Ms Thongdok was travelling on a valid Indian passport but was reportedly subjected to racial mockery and unacceptable behaviour on the part of immigration authorities.
Expressing deep concern, Khandu, in post on 'X' said, he was "deeply shocked by the unacceptable treatment" inflicted upon a citizen of India. He described the conduct of the Shanghai officials as "appalling, humiliating, and completely violative of international norms."
Reiterating India's sovereignty, the Chief Minister firmly articulated, "Arunachal Pradesh is, and will always be, an integral part of India. Any insinuation to the contrary is baseless and offensive". He emphasised that no Indian citizen should face discrimination or derogatory treatment, especially while travelling with valid documentation.
Furthermore, the Arunachal CM said he was confident that the Government of India would pursue the matter with urgency. He urged the Ministry of External Affairs to ensure such incidents are addressed strongly and prevented in future. "I am confident that the Ministry of External Affairs will take up this matter urgently so that such incidents are not repeated," he said.
The whole incident has drawn widespread concern in Arunachal Pradesh and the country as a whole, with demands for strict diplomatic engagement to protect the rights and respect of Indian travellers abroad.