PHDCCI, Ministry of MSME Conclude Two-day National IP Yatra Event in Meghalaya

Shillong: The PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI), in collaboration with the Office of the Development Commissioner MSME, Ministry of MSME, Government of India successfully concluded the two-day National Level Intellectual Property (IP) Yatra Programme that was held on November 27 and 28 at The Shillong Club, Police Bazar, in Meghalaya.

The event brought together MSMEs, startups, academicians and other stakeholders to deepen awareness and capacity-building on intellectual property rights (IPRs).

The session commenced with the inaugural address by Prof. Indrajit Dube, Vice Chancellor, National Law University, Meghalaya shared insights on the fundamentals of IP, tech transfer for business strategy and importance of different aspects of IP for business growth. He mentioned that Intellectual property (IP) policy is of the colonial time and needs change to promote native innovation. He also mentioned that NER is the powerhouse of IP in the country as it has lots of traditional knowledge, medicinal and wellness knowledge as should be protected to ensure its continuity and transmission to future generations.

Dr. Bendangienla Aier, Manager at the IIM Shillong Foundation for Incubation & Enterprises, urged entrepreneurs to translate ideas into innovation through effective IP protection. She underlined the significance of Geographical Indication (GI) tags in safeguarding tribal heritage and traditional knowledge, noting the growing risk of their erosion due to rapid urbanization. She also shared IIM Shillong’s ongoing initiatives to support regional entrepreneurs and incubators.