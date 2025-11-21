“Playing Here Is Special for Me”: Rishabh Pant Reflects Ahead of First Test Match in Guwahati

Guwahati: On the eve of Guwahati hosting its first-ever Test match, India’s stand-in captain Rishabh Pant said the team is fully prepared and committed to giving “200%” as they face South Africa in the second Test at the ACA Barsapara Stadium.

With Shubman Gill ruled out due to injury, Pant will lead the side, which is a moment he described as both “special” and “deeply personal,” as he made his ODI debut on the same ground.

“This ground has always been special. Making my ODI debut here and now captaining India in Guwahati’s first Test makes it even more meaningful,” Pant said, expressing gratitude to the BCCI for the opportunity. He added that he aims to keep things simple and play according to conditions without taking extra pressure.

Confirming Gill’s absence, Pant said a replacement has already been finalised and will be officially announced before the match. He noted that team balance and conditions were considered while selecting the new opener.

Following India’s defeat in the opening Test at Eden Gardens, Pant said the team is not overthinking the loss. “We know our process and how we want to play. We want to focus on what’s needed to win this match,” he added.

Speaking on team strategy, Pant stressed the importance of combination and stability, saying the choice between specialist players and all-rounders depends on conditions. As a leader, he said his focus is on giving players freedom to make decisions while guiding them when needed.

Pant also highlighted the mental aspect of red-ball cricket, emphasising the need to stay composed during pressure moments. “We don’t want to focus on the result. Whether we are one up or they are one up, we have to give our 200%. The team playing better cricket will win,” he said.

Meanwhile, South Africa indicated that the Barsapara pitch shows grass and carry and said they would take a final call on playing conditions on match morning. Captain Temba Bavuma is expected to address the media before the opening day.

As excitement builds in the city, iconic Indian superfan Sudhir Kumar Gautam has also arrived in Guwahati, adding colour to the historic occasion.

With Assam set to host its first Test and Pant leading India for the first time in the format, both teams now prepare for a high-stakes showdown on Saturday, November 22.