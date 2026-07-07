Tibetans, millions of followers celebrate 91st birthday of the Dalai Lama

Dharamsala: Tibetans and millions of followers worldwide celebrated the 91st birthday of the 14th Dalai Lama on Monday and wished him a long and healthy life.

"One day we will celebrate His Holiness' birthday in front of the Potala Palace in Lhasa, without China's oppression," a Tibetan told IANS here.

The Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), on behalf of the Tibetan diaspora, offered its heartfelt birthday greetings to the Dalai Lama, with sincere prayers for his continued good health, long life, and boundless compassion to benefit all sentient beings.

Huge crowds began to assemble since morning at the Tsuglagkhang temple in McLeodganj, a small and quaint hill station in the suburbs of the northern hill town of Dharamsala, to join the celebrations despite the Nobel Peace Laureate being in Leh in Ladakh for an extended stay following a successful left knee replacement surgery in New Delhi.

Extending the deepest respect and heartfelt greetings to the Dalai Lama, the International Buddhist Confederation said, "His Holiness has inspired generations across the world with his lifelong dedication to compassion, humanity, peace, and universal values. His unwavering message of kindness, dialogue and mutual respect remains all the more profoundly relevant globally. May His wisdom continue to inspire us all to work towards a more peaceful and compassionate world."

Extending birthday wishes to the spiritual leader, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said, "May this occasion bring joy and the year ahead be filled with health and prosperity."

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, in a post on X, said, "With profound reverence and boundless joy, I join millions of devotees and well-wishers across the world in offering heartfelt greetings on the joyous occasion of the 91st birthday of His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama."

"To the living embodiment of Chenrezig, whose life is a beacon of compassion, wisdom, and peace for all humanity, I offer my deepest prayers," he said.

"May Holiness continue to live a long, healthy, and stable life. May your enlightened teachings and compassionate guidance flourish for countless years, bringing peace, harmony, and the light of Dharma to all sentient beings," Khandu added.

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang also took to X and said, "With profound reverence, immense joy, and heartfelt devotion, the people of Sikkim join millions of devotees and admirers across the world in celebrating the 91st birthday of His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama."

"On this blessed and deeply auspicious occasion, we offer our sincere prayers for His Holiness' continued good health, long life, boundless happiness, and enduring peace. On behalf of the people of Sikkim and on my own behalf, I humbly pray that His Holiness continues to illuminate humanity with the timeless values of compassion, wisdom, peace, and non-violence, inspiring generations to come," he added.

He said the Dalai Lama holds a truly special place in the hearts of the people of Sikkim. "We remain forever grateful for His boundless compassion, spiritual guidance, and the immense affection He has always bestowed upon the people of our state."

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said that for decades, the Dalai Lama has inspired millions across the world through "his message of compassion, peace, and our shared humanity".

"His life encourages people everywhere to embrace kindness, wisdom, and non-violence in the pursuit of harmony. On this special occasion, I pray for His Holiness's good health, happiness, and long life as he continues his noble mission of promoting peace, compassion, and human dignity across the world," Naidu said.

Born July 6, 1935, to a farming family in a small hamlet in Taktser in Amdo province in northeastern Tibet, the two-year-old child, earlier named Lhamo Dhondup, was recognised as the reincarnation of the 13th Dalai Lama, Thubten Gyatso, in 1937.

The elderly Buddhist monk, known for his simplicity and jovial style, prefers to participate in meetings with religious leaders and lecture businessmen on ethics for the new millennium and the art of happiness. He chuckles throughout his talk and often slaps visitors on the back.

The 91-year-old Dalai Lama, the global face of the Tibetan exile movement, lives in exile in this northern Indian hill town along with Tibetans. (IANS)

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