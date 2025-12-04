PM Modi Greets Nation on International Cheetah Day; Calls Species Heritage of India

Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended greetings on International Cheetah Day, calling the cheetah “one of the most remarkable creatures” on the planet. In a post shared on X, the Prime Minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to protecting the species and strengthening India’s biodiversity. He also posted photographs of the animal to mark the occasion.

PM Modi stated that Project Cheetah, launched three years ago, was designed not only to safeguard the big cat but also to restore the ecosystem it needs to survive. He described the initiative as an effort to revive India’s lost ecological heritage, nearly seven decades after cheetahs became extinct in the country due to widespread hunting.