PM Modi Reviews Assam Flood Crisis, Assures Full Support: Union minister Sonowal

A correspondent

DIBRUGARH: Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday though a phone call took detailed stock of the flood situation of Assam.

Sharing on X, Sonowal said, “Received a call from Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji a short while ago, who took detailed stock of the ongoing flood situation in Assam. I am currently in Dibrugarh, visiting the affected areas, assessing the ground situation and standing with our affected brothers and sisters,”.

“PM Modi ji has always held Assam close to his heart. Reflecting his commitment to swift action, an Inter-Ministerial team has already reached Assam and is moving rapidly to the affected districts,” Sonowal said.

He said, “The Modi Government stands shoulder-to-shoulder with the people of Assam and has assured all necessary support for relief and rehabilitation. I extend my deepest gratitude to PM Modi ji for his constant concern and unwavering support,”.

Speaking to reporters in Dibrugarh on Sunday, Sonowal said, “11 districts of Assam was affected in the recent wave of flood. Nazira, Sivasagar, Sonari and Charaideo of upper Assam were heavily affected in the flood. The state government has been relentlessly carrying out rescue operations in the flood affected areas. All the state government departments are working in close coordinations,”

“PM Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah has been taking stock of the flood situation from Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Today, PM Narendra Modi called me and asked about Assam flood situation and assured for all help,”.

On Saturday, Sonowal reviewed relief measures at camps in Sivasagar district and directing officials to ensure uninterrupted access to healthcare, food, safe drinking water and other essential services.

Visiting the relief camp at Lakhimi Nagar ME School in Sivasagar, the Dibrugarh Lok Sabha MP Sarbananda Sonowal interacted with displaced families to assess their well-being and reviewed the availability of essential supplies. He instructed the concerned authorities to remain vigilant and ensure that no flood-affected family faces any hardship in accessing basic necessities.

Later, the Union Minister visited the relief camp at Bir Lachit Borphukan College in Bihubor, where he again met affected families and reviewed arrangements for food, drinking water and other relief materials.

Also Read: Assam: Tsunami-Like Devastation Haunts Nazira After Flash Flood Fury