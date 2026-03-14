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PM Modi in Kokrajhar: 'Kham and Sifung Have Replaced Guns in Bodoland,' Attacks Congress on Infiltration and False Promises

The Prime Minister said the 2020 Bodo Peace Accord commitments are being fulfilled one by one, cited Bodo language's associate official language status, a Rs 1,500 crore special package, and Kokrajhar Medical College as evidence, while urging voters to give Congress its "strictest punishment" in the coming elections.