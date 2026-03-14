PM Modi in Kokrajhar: 'Kham and Sifung Have Replaced Guns in Bodoland,' Attacks Congress on Infiltration and False Promises

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday used a powerful cultural metaphor to describe the transformation of Bodoland — saying that where once only the echoes of bombs and guns were heard, today only the staccato of the Kham drum and the melodious tune of the Sifung flute reverberate across the region.
Speaking after virtually launching several BTR development projects from Koinadhora in Guwahati, Modi described the cultural and infrastructural renaissance underway in Bodoland as proof of what peace and political will can deliver.
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Modi detailed the infrastructure milestones for the region, including the groundbreaking for six road projects in the BTR, steps to strengthen rail connectivity, and the construction of a railway workshop that he said would transform Kokrajhar into a major logistics hub.
He noted that the rail line connecting Bhutan is underway, multiple stations are being modernised, and that Vande Bharat and Rajdhani Express trains now stop at Kokrajhar — developments he described as proof of Bodoland's rising connectivity and trade potential.
The Prime Minister launched a sharp attack on the Congress, alleging that for decades the party had betrayed Bodoland with false promises and paper agreements that were never fulfilled, leaving generations without real development.
"The Congress is a shop of false promises. With each false promise, the Congress presents four significant lies as gifts. The Congress doesn't even have the intention to fulfil promises," he said.
He contrasted this with the NDA's record, beginning with the formation of the BTC under the Sixth Schedule during the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government in 2003, and continuing with the 2020 Bodo Peace Accord commitments being fulfilled "one after another, at a fast pace."
Modi listed key deliverables: the Bodo language has been accorded associate official language status; a special development package of Rs 1,500 crore has been provided for Bodoland; a medical college is functional in Kokrajhar and another is being built in Tamulpur; new bridges are under construction; and approximately 10,000 youths who gave up arms have been brought into the mainstream.
The Prime Minister alleged that Congress had consistently supported infiltrators and, for decades, failed to provide legal land documents to the original tribal inhabitants of Bodoland — instead allowing tribal land to pass into the hands of infiltrators. He said this had disturbed the demographic balance in districts like Dhubri and Goalpara and created a social crisis.
"I have come to urge you to give the strictest punishment to the Congress in the coming elections; give a clear message that now there is no room for infiltrators in the country. The message emanating from Assam will become the voice of the entire country," Modi said.