PM Modi: Not dreaming is a crime, action gives dreams meaning

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged students to dream big but reminded them that dreams must be supported by action, balance and continuous learning. Interacting with students during the 9th edition of Pariksha pe Charcha, he emphasised that education should focus on holistic life development rather than merely scoring marks in examinations.

With CBSE, ICSE and various state board exams approaching, the Prime Minister interacted with select "exam warriors." This year's sessions also connected students from Devmogra in Gujarat, Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu, Raipur in Chhattisgarh and Guwahati in Assam.

Addressing students, PM Modi said dreaming is essential, but success comes only through action-oriented thinking. "Not dreaming is a crime. One should dream, but merely humming about dreams never works. Action should be considered paramount in life," he said. Stressing balance, he advised students to manage studies, rest, skills and hobbies together, warning that leaning too much towards one aspect can lead to imbalance.

The Prime Minister highlighted the equal importance of life skills and professional skills, stating that both go hand in hand. He noted that skills begin with knowledge and cannot be acquired without learning, observation and application. "The beginning of skill is with knowledge; its importance cannot be underestimated," he said.

Cautioning against viewing education as a burden, PM Modi said learning requires complete involvement and should not be reduced to fragments aimed only at exam success. Exams, he added, should never become the ultimate goal. "Life is not just about exams. Education is a medium for development. Instead of focusing only on marks, focus on improvement in life," he said.

He also spoke about the role of teachers, saying good educators prioritise all-round development rather than teaching only exam-oriented content. On digital habits, the Prime Minister warned students against wasting time online simply because internet access is cheap in India.

During the interaction, PM Modi welcomed students with the traditional Assamese Gamosa, calling it a symbol of women's empowerment in the Northeast. He also spoke emotionally about meeting members of the blind cricket team, praising their determination despite hardships and urging students to step out of their comfort zones. (ANI)

Also Read: 31 Killed, Nearly 170 Injured in Suicide Blast at Shia Mosque in Islamabad