STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Now, all roads from Assam virtually lead to Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.

On the eve of the grand ceremony scheduled at the country's premier convention centre in the heart of national capital on Sunday to mark the culmination of year-long birth centenary celebration of Sudhakantha Dr Bhupen Hazarika, an unusual rush of visitors is being witnessed from Assam.

All ministers, including the Chief Minister, bureaucrats, and a horde of artistes, have been camping in New Delhi for two weeks for meticulous planning of the gala ceremony, likely to witness a gathering of around 5,000.

Following the rise in demand for air tickets, the Guwahati-Delhi flight fares have suddenly surged by almost 100% in some cases, while rail tickets to the national capital were virtually unavailable for the past few days.

On the other hand, huge posters and cut-outs of Sudhakantha have come to adorn Bharat Mandapam, nay the entire national capital.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to attend the historic event at Bharat Mandapam to pay tribute to the legendary cultural icon of Assam, thereby according an unprecedented national recognition to his immortal compositions, humanistic philosophy and extraordinary cultural legacy.

On the Prime Minister's profound love for the maestro, the Chief Minister made a mention, "I requested the Prime Minister to give us half an hour's time for his valuable speech at the two-hour-long programme. That made the Prime Minister ask me what will follow after the speech. My response was 'a musical programme on Dr Hazarika' life and contributions'. That prompted the Prime Minister to say that he would enjoy the entire programme."

Under the special initiative of Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Government of Assam has conceptualised the grand event at the national capital as a landmark cultural extravaganza of national significance, bringing the timeless spirit of Assam's artistic heritage to the forefront of national consciousness.

One of the major highlights of the occasion will be the presentation of the first-ever national award instituted in the name of Dr Bhupen Hazarika, comprising a citation and Rs 10 lakh. Renowned playback singer Usha Mangeshkar will receive the inaugural award from the Prime Minister.

Another attraction of the event will be the collective rendering of two of Hazarika's immortal compositions 'Manuhe Manuhor Babe' and 'We Are in the Same Boat, Brother' by nearly 1,000 singers from Assam.

Eminent artistes from across the country will also present special performances, while curated exhibitions will illuminate the remarkable life, creative genius and multifaceted contributions of the legendary maestro.

Meanwhile, nearly 1,400 individuals, including students from various educational institutions of Assam, members of cultural organisations and BJP workers, have already embarked on their journey to New Delhi.

Celebrating one of Assam's most illustrious cultural ambassadors in the heart of the national capital, and projecting Assamese identity, heritage and cultural pride on the national stage are being viewed by some as a watershed moment.

On September 13 last year, the Prime Minister attended the inaugural event of birth centenary celebrations of music maestro at the Veterinary College Playground, Guwahati.

The Prime Minister also unveiled the biography of the maestro, titled 'Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika, Geetor Chitrakor, Suror Bhaskar', authored by eminent Assamese litterateur and Sahitya Akademi Award recipient Anuradha Sharma Pujari.

To extend the reach of Hazarika's life and philosophy across the country, steps were also initiated to translate the original Assamese biography into other 21 constitutionally-recognised Indian languages.

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