PM Modi Vows Stern Action Against Perpetrators of Delhi Blast

Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today swore that everybody responsible for the deadly Delhi car blast will be brought to book. He termed the act as very distressing and said the whole nation stood with the families of the victims.

The explosion occurred at around 7 p.m. on Monday, near the historic Red Fort. It sent shockwaves through the nation's capital. Initial reports state that a white Hyundai i20 loaded with ammonium nitrate exploded a few meters from the Red Fort Metro Station, which is close to the Subhash Marg traffic signal. The blast killed at least eight people and injured several others.

Additionally, the explosion damaged many nearby cars and broke window panes. As flames erupted from the site, residents and tourists became alarmed. Security officers were promptly deployed at the site.