PM Modi Vows Stern Action Against Perpetrators of Delhi Blast

Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today swore that everybody responsible for the deadly Delhi car blast will be brought to book. He termed the act as very distressing and said the whole nation stood with the families of the victims.
The explosion occurred at around 7 p.m. on Monday, near the historic Red Fort. It sent shockwaves through the nation's capital. Initial reports state that a white Hyundai i20 loaded with ammonium nitrate exploded a few meters from the Red Fort Metro Station, which is close to the Subhash Marg traffic signal. The blast killed at least eight people and injured several others.
Additionally, the explosion damaged many nearby cars and broke window panes. As flames erupted from the site, residents and tourists became alarmed. Security officers were promptly deployed at the site.
Subsequently, on his two-day visit to Bhutan, the Prime Minister said he remained in constant touch with investigative agencies throughout the night. He further stated, "I came here with a sorrowful heart. The horrible tragedy in Delhi yesterday evening has greatly affected everyone. I share the devastated families' anguish; the entire nation is with them today. Throughout the night, I maintained continual contact with all of the agencies investigating the case. Our services will uncover the entire scheme behind this strike. The conspirators will not be spared. "All those responsible will face justice."
Earlier, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the country's top investigating agencies are conducting a "swift and thorough" probe. He also condoled the deaths and sympathised with the families of the victims.
In response, the Delhi Police registered a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the Explosives Act, and relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Kotwali Police Station.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah confirmed that all possibilities are being examined and vowed a full-scale investigation. With the government signalling zero tolerance for such acts, the authorities are under pressure to establish the motive, identify conspirators, and bring the perpetrators to account.