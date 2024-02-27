PM Narendra Modi lays foundation stones for 11 railway stations in Assam

‘‘Railway now the mainstay for ease of travel for the citizens’’

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today, in virtual mode, laid the foundation stones for the redevelopment of 23 railway stations under N F Railway with an approximate cost of Rs. 685.32 crore to emphasize the importance of providing world-class amenities at railway stations for passengers in the region.

Out of these 23 stations under the NF Railway, 11 stations are from Assam, namely Haibargaon, Gohpur, Harmuti, Majbat, Pathsala, Tangla, Udalguri, Biswanath Chariali, Murkongselek, North Lakhimpur, and Silapathar. Of the stations under NF Railway to be redeveloped in the NE, 3 stations are from the states of Mizoram, Sikkim, and Tripura, namely Sairang, Rangpo, and Agartala, respectively.

The PM also laid the foundation stone for 5 underpasses, 2 road overbridges, and dedicated one underpass under the N.F. Railway, constructed at an approximate cost of Rs. 111.49 crore. Underpasses will be constructed at different locations, namely Bargaon Road, Tahura, Nonke Bongali, and two at Dhemaji Bari.

The construction of the 6 over bridges and underpasses in Assam will facilitate seamless movement of rail and road traffic while providing safe and convenient passage for local residents across railway tracks. These would also lead to a decongestion of traffic and a reduction in travel time.

During the foundation-laying through video conferencing, PM Modi said, “Railway is becoming the mainstay for ease of travel for the citizens. The Indian Railway is not just a passenger facility but also the biggest carrier of India’s agriculture and industrial progress. Whatever India does today, it does it on an unprecedented scale and speed. We dream big and work tirelessly to realize them. This resolve is visible in this Vikshit Bharat, Vikshit railway programme.”

He further said, “Modern facilities, similar to those in airports, are now being made available to the poor and middle classes at the railway station.”

