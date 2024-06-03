PM Narendra Modi reviews impact of cyclone ‘Remal’, assures full support

New Delhi: The Prime Minister reviewed the impact of cyclone “Remal”, at his residence at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, New Delhi earlier today.

The PM was briefed about the impact of the cyclone on the affected states during the meeting. The loss of human lives and damage to houses and properties due to landslides and floods in Mizoram, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya and Tripura was also discussed. NDRF teams have been deployed as per the needs. The teams have carried out evacuation, airlifting and road clearance operations. During the meeting, it was mentioned that the Ministry of Home Affairs is in regular touch with the State Governments.

The PM said that the Government of India will continue to extend full support to the State affected by cyclone. The PM also instructed the Ministry of Home Affairs to monitor the situation and review the matter regularly to extend necessary assistance for restoration.

The Principal Secretary to PM, Cabinet Secretary, Home Secretary, Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences, DG NDRF and Member Secretary, NDMA along with other senior officials from PMO and concerned Ministries were also present in the meeting. (PIB)

