PM POSHAN Board Flags Sharp Decline in Assam School Enrolment, Meal Coverage

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Programme Approval Board (PAB) of the PM POSHAN Scheme has expressed serious concern over the continuous decline in student enrolment and meal coverage in Assam's government and government-aided schools.

The issue came to light during the virtual meeting of the PAB-PM POSHAN held on May 27, 2026, under the Department of School Education and Literacy of the Government of India's Ministry of Education while reviewing Assam's Annual Work Plan and Budget (AWP&B) for the financial year 2026-27.

According to the review, student enrolment in Assam declined by nearly 4 per cent, falling from 39,19,049 in 2024-25 to 37,46,699 in 2025-26, a reduction of 1,72,350 students from Bal Vatika (Nursery) to upper primary level. More alarmingly, the average number of students receiving meals under the PM POSHAN scheme declined by around 13 per cent during the same period, decreasing by approximately 4.09 lakh students.

According to the PAB, enrolment in the Bal Vatika level in 2024-25 and 2025-26 dropped by 3% (5,763 students), by 6% (150,455 students) in the primary level, and by 1% (16,132 students) in the upper-primary level.

The board noted that the decline in meal coverage is more than double the fall in enrolment and urged the state government to investigate the reasons behind the trend and take immediate corrective measures.

The PAB also highlighted a persistent decline over the last five years. Student enrolment has fallen from 43.59 lakh in 2021-22 to 37.46 lakh in 2025-26. During the same period, average meal coverage dropped sharply from 42.91 lakh students to just 27.35 lakh.

Expressing concern over the widening gap between enrolment and actual coverage under the scheme, the board observed that the trend could adversely impact the primary objective of PM POSHAN, which is to provide nutritional support to school-going children.

To identify the root causes and improve enrolment, the PAB has advised the Assam government to conduct a detailed study in 10 to 20 schools in each district. The study will examine factors such as migration, school dropouts, demographic changes, lower student attendance, declining total fertility rates, and the shift of students to private educational institutions.

The Board emphasised that understanding these factors is crucial for improving enrolment, increasing student retention, and ensuring that all eligible children receive the nutritional benefits of the PM POSHAN scheme.

Also Read: India Will Raise Concerns Over Hindus’ Plight in Bangladesh: Shantanu Thakur