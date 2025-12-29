Police Crack Down on Drugs and Crime in Assam, Suspects Arrested

Guwahati: In a series of rapid and combined police operations, police units in various districts of Assam have successfully clamped down on drug trafficking and other crime activities, with several accused and seized drugs, firearms, and stolen goods. This is in the wake of rising concerns about the rising involvement of youth in drug addiction and crime.

Acting on detailed inputs, a raid was conducted by the Officer-in-Charge of Nagarbera PS along with its staff, and one person was arrested for the sale of narcotic substances. During the raid, five containers of narcotics weighing 6.22 grams were seized. Further investigations are being carried out to trace the source.

In another operation, based on credible information, a raid was conducted by the In-Charge of Jorshimulu Outpost and his staff in Haticholapam. An accused was arrested, and 82 plastic vials of presumed NDPS substances were seized from there. Cases have been initiated under corresponding sections of law.