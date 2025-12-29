Police Crack Down on Drugs and Crime in Assam, Suspects Arrested

Guwahati: In a series of rapid and combined police operations, police units in various districts of Assam have successfully clamped down on drug trafficking and other crime activities, with several accused and seized drugs, firearms, and stolen goods. This is in the wake of rising concerns about the rising involvement of youth in drug addiction and crime.
Acting on detailed inputs, a raid was conducted by the Officer-in-Charge of Nagarbera PS along with its staff, and one person was arrested for the sale of narcotic substances. During the raid, five containers of narcotics weighing 6.22 grams were seized. Further investigations are being carried out to trace the source.
In another operation, based on credible information, a raid was conducted by the In-Charge of Jorshimulu Outpost and his staff in Haticholapam. An accused was arrested, and 82 plastic vials of presumed NDPS substances were seized from there. Cases have been initiated under corresponding sections of law.
However, a serious crime was also prevented by the Baihata Police Station team, which nullified the plans for a dacoity through a midnight-long chase. After receipt of intel, the police stopped a suspicious vehicle, arrested the trio of accused, and seized some arms and weapons. The crime would have had severe consequences, but the police acted on it, with further inquiries ongoing to track other accomplices.
In Nagaon town, a police team, led by the In-Charge of Itachali Outpost, arrested two suspects who have been involved in several mobile snatching cases. Six mobile phones and a motorcycle have been recovered from them. Cases have been filed against them.
Such incidents tend to reveal an alarming trend of growing usage of drugs and involvement in crimes among the youth, which could create significant societal and law-and-order problems. The availability of easy access to drugs and the promise of easy money are increasingly enticing the youth into becoming involved in crimes.
Subsequently, it should, however, be noted that the successful functioning also marks the vigilance, professionalism, and commitment of the Assam Police forces. The proactive measures, timely collection, and speedy implementation by them have also helped to check crimes and ensure the safety of the people. The police officials have again reaffirmed their determination to continue with tough actions against the drug peddlers and criminal gangs, besides making a special appeal to the people to join them with their cooperation for the creation of a safer society.