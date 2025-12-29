Biswanath Chariali Municipality Celebrates 55 Years of Formation

Biswanath: The Biswanath Chariali Municipality marked their Golden Jubilee celebration as it kick-started the event through ceremonial and cultural activities to commemorate 55 years of the establishment of the civic body of their town. The two-day-long celebration is being conducted with the participation of the elected representatives, senior citizens, and prominent personalities of the region.
The Biswanath Chariali Town Committee was created in 1970, and it was the result of the hard work and efforts of several visionary dignitaries. Recognising the growth and administrative advancements, the town committee was raised to the status of a municipality in the year 2011. Currently, the Biswanath Municipality is divided into 12 wards and is an important part of the civic administration and planning in the region.
The Golden Jubilee function was inaugurated with the unfurling of 55 flags, marking the completion of 55years as a civic body. The flags were raised jointly by Biswanath Municipality Chairman Amarjyoti Borthakur, Biswanath MLA and President of the Golden Jubilee celebration committee Pramod Borthakur, and 53 others, who are distinguished citizens and have contributed to the social, cultural, and growth development of the town, respectively.
Following the flag hoisting ceremony, floral tributes were given to the statue of Seniram Das, the founding president of the former town committee and widely regarded as the architect of modern Biswanath Chariali. Tributes were also offered in memory of Assam's beloved late artist Zubeen Garg, acknowledging his contribution to the cultural and social life of the region.
A Zubeen Garg Memorial Cultural Evening has also been organised. The programme features cultural performances by local artists. The event drew a huge number of participations from the audience. As per the celebration committee, the second day of the Golden Jubilee celebration includes starting with the cultural procession, with the focus on the heritage and collective spirit of the people of Biswanath Chariali.
The Golden Jubilee celebration is not only a recognition of the journey of the municipality over the past five decades, but also serves as an occasion reflect on its achievements and reaffirm commitments towards inclusive development and improved civic services in the years ahead.