Biswanath Chariali Municipality Celebrates 55 Years of Formation

Biswanath: The Biswanath Chariali Municipality marked their Golden Jubilee celebration as it kick-started the event through ceremonial and cultural activities to commemorate 55 years of the establishment of the civic body of their town. The two-day-long celebration is being conducted with the participation of the elected representatives, senior citizens, and prominent personalities of the region.

The Biswanath Chariali Town Committee was created in 1970, and it was the result of the hard work and efforts of several visionary dignitaries. Recognising the growth and administrative advancements, the town committee was raised to the status of a municipality in the year 2011. Currently, the Biswanath Municipality is divided into 12 wards and is an important part of the civic administration and planning in the region.