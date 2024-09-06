Positive Initiative, But We Count Results Only: All Assam Students' Union

'Recommendations to be implemented by April 15, 2025'

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Terming the state cabinet's approval to the implementation of 57 of the 67 recommendations of the high-power committee on Clause VI of the Assam Accord headed by Justice (retd) Biplab Kumar Sharma as a positive initiative, AASU (All Assam Students' Union) adviser Samujjal Bhattacharjya today said that the student body wants implementation of all the 67 recommendations.

Speaking to The Sentinel today, Bhattacharjya said, "The Cabinet approval is a positive initiative, but we want results and implementation of all the 67 recommendations. The Union Ministry Home of Affairs (MHA) constituted the high-level committee, and the Prime Minister and the Home Minister assured us of implementing the recommendations of the committee in toto. The state cabinet taking the decision to implement 57 of the recommendations will not do. It will have to implement them. We count results only."

He said, "Since the committee was constituted by the MHA, it is the central government that has to take decisions to implement the remaining ten recommendations, if need be, by amending the constitution. Let the state government put pressure on the central government for that. We want a constitutional solution to the issues related to Clause VI of the Assam Accord. This is because governments keep changing, and that may lead to change in such important decisions. So, we want constitutional approval for the solution of the indigenous issue."

Yesterday the cabinet took the decision to implement the recommendations of the high-level committee led by Justice (retd) Sharma. The cabinet said that the 57 recommendations of the committee will be implemented by April 15, 2025, and these recommendations will be applicable across the state, except the Sixth Schedule areas and the Barak Valley. In these regions, the recommendations will be implemented only after the concurrence of the authorities and people in the regions concerned. The Cabinet further decided to constitute a group of ministers to engage with the AASU and other organisations to develop a clear-cut roadmap and implementation framework.

Also Read: Assam: Government Wants to Implement Clause VI of Assam Accord, Says Atul Bora (sentinelassam.com)