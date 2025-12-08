Post Malone Arrives in Guwahati; Set for First-Ever Concert in Assam

Guwahati: Global music star and Grammy-nominated artist Post Malone arrived in Guwahati on 8 December, for his first-ever performance in Assam and the Northeast. The much-awaited concert at Khanapara is likely to draw a massive crowd of 20,000 to 22,000 people, making it one of the biggest international music events ever hosted in the state.

To manage the rise in visitors and ensure public safety, the police and district administration have imposed extensive traffic and security measures. From 5 PM onwards, several stretches leading to Khanapara have been closed for commercial vehicles. Parking has been strictly prohibited from Six Mile to the venue, as well as on both sides of the National Highway.

The Khanapara Veterinary College ground has been designated as the primary parking space, supported by 15 authorised public parking locations across the area. More than 1,300 police personnel have been deployed for traffic regulation and law-and-order duties.