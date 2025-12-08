Post Malone Arrives in Guwahati; Set for First-Ever Concert in Assam

Guwahati: Global music star and Grammy-nominated artist Post Malone arrived in Guwahati on 8 December, for his first-ever performance in Assam and the Northeast. The much-awaited concert at Khanapara is likely to draw a massive crowd of 20,000 to 22,000 people, making it one of the biggest international music events ever hosted in the state.
To manage the rise in visitors and ensure public safety, the police and district administration have imposed extensive traffic and security measures. From 5 PM onwards, several stretches leading to Khanapara have been closed for commercial vehicles. Parking has been strictly prohibited from Six Mile to the venue, as well as on both sides of the National Highway.
The Khanapara Veterinary College ground has been designated as the primary parking space, supported by 15 authorised public parking locations across the area. More than 1,300 police personnel have been deployed for traffic regulation and law-and-order duties.
Fire and emergency services will remain on high alert, with two fire engines, one rescue van and 30 fire marshals stationed near the concert grounds. The Public Health Department has upgraded first-aid rooms with additional staff and equipment, while Health City Hospital will manage a comprehensive medical setup, including ambulances, ICU support, a Mother Tent and dedicated first-aid camps.
A central Venue Operations Centre, which is equipped with over 100 CCTV cameras, will monitor the event in real time, bringing all agencies under one coordinated system. The safety blueprint has been prepared in collaboration with Momentum India, known for managing high-density international concerts.
Officials have urged concertgoers to follow all advisories and cooperate with on-ground staff to ensure a smooth and safe experience.
Post Malone’s exclusive Guwahati performance marks the first major milestone of the partnership, opening the doors for more national and international acts and strengthening the region’s live entertainment ecosystem.