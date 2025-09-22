Top Headlines

Post-Mortem of Zubeen Garg Scheduled for Tomorrow

AIIMS doctors to conduct post-mortem before singer’s final rites at Sonapur.
File photo of late legendary singer Zubeen Garg
File photo of late legendary singer Zubeen Garg
Published on

Guwahati: A fresh post-mortem of legendary Assamese singer Zubeen Garg is scheduled for tomorrow at 7:30 AM. A team of doctors from AIIMS will conduct the procedure, which is expected to take approximately one hour and thirty minutes.

Following the post-mortem, Zubeen Garg’s mortal remains will be returned to Sarusajai Stadium for public homage. Afterwards, the cortege will proceed to Sonapur, where the final cremation rites will be performed in accordance with his family’s wishes. 

Fans and well-wishers across Assam have been closely following updates on the arrangements, as the state continues to mourn the loss of its beloved cultural icon.

Also Read: https://www.sentinelassam.com/topheadlines/on-world-rhino-day-assam-remembers-zubeen-gargs-iconic-words

Also Watch:

Zubeen Garg
Zubeen Garg News
Zubeen Garg Death

Top News

No stories found.
The Sentinel - of this Land, for its People
www.sentinelassam.com